Versatile Salmon

(Family Features) You’ve probably heard that eating seafood rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids can help protect against heart disease while delivering other important nutrients. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends eating seafood twice a week for such benefits. Salmon is one fish long-heralded for its nutritional value, and Alaska canned salmon offers a convenient way to add more deliciously nourishing seafood to your diet.

Whether your tastes lean toward a traditional croquette drizzled with a light dill sauce, or a refreshing take on a pesto pasta salad, canned salmon is easy to prepare and surprisingly versatile.

Because canned and pouched salmon is shelf-stable, you can always have some on hand for a quick, tasty meal or flavorful snack. At the grocery store, simply look for “Alaska” on the lid or label to ensure a top-quality, wholly natural product with nothing added but a pinch of salt for flavor.

These recipes showcase how Alaska canned salmon can be adapted to a wide range of meals and lifestyles, from the indulgent to the über-healthy.

The Many Benefits of Salmon

Alaska canned pink salmon has four times the omega-3s EPA and DHA, and 12 times the vitamin D as many popular canned meats and fish. It also has 25 percent of adults’ Recommended Daily Allowance for calcium and nearly meets the daily reference amount for selenium.

Traditional pack canned salmon contains skin and delicate, edible bones that are rich in calcium and magnesium. Pressure-cooked in the can, they are so soft they can be easily blended into the salmon, adding extra nutrients and flavor. Skinless, boneless Alaska salmon is also available in cans and pouches.

Pink salmon — the variety commonly found in cans — has a light color and mild flavor, while red salmon (or sockeye) has a richer, more intense flavor and color.

Alaska Salmon Pesto Pasta Salad

Ingredients

8 ounces dry, small shell pasta

2 to 3 teaspoons garlic, finely minced

1/2 cup prepared basil pesto

1/2 cup light Italian salad dressing

1 zucchini, cut in 1/2-inch half-moon slices

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

3/4 cup frozen peas, defrosted

1 can (14.75 ounces) traditional pack Alaska salmon or 2 cans or pouches (6 to 7.1 ounces each) skinless, boneless salmon, drained and chunked

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preparation

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain well. Let cool slightly then toss with garlic, pesto and dressing. Set aside. Cook zucchini in covered microwavable container on high 2 minutes or until just tender and bright green. Toss blanched zucchini, tomatoes, onion and peas into pasta and stir to combine. Gently fold in drained salmon; season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve immediately or chill before serving.

Serves

8 to 10

Calories: 310g Total Fat: 16g Cholesterol: 30mg Protein: 17g Carbohydrates: 26g Sodium: 485mg

Preparation Time:

25 minutes

Alaska Salmon and Chipotle Wrap

Ingredients

2 to 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons chopped red bell pepper

1 to 2 tablespoons chopped red onion

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 can (14.75 ounces) traditional pack Alaska salmon or 2 cans or pouches (6 to 7.1 ounces each) skinless, boneless salmon, drained and chunked

3 tablespoons light cream cheese or light sour cream

1 teaspoon adobo sauce

4 whole wheat tortillas (8-inch)

4 large lettuce or cabbage leaves, shredded

Preparation

In bowl, mix lime juice, chiles, cilantro, bell pepper, red onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Gently stir in salmon until blended. In small bowl, blend cream cheese and adobo sauce. Spread 1/4 mixture over each tortilla to within 1 inch of edge. Spread 2/3 cup salmon mixture over cream cheese. Top with 1/4 of lettuce and roll up burrito-style. Repeat for remaining tortillas. Serve immediately.

Serves

4

Notes, Tips & Suggestions

* For appetizers, cut each wrap into thirds (makes 12 appetizer servings).

* As a meal, cut each wrap in half (makes 4 entrée servings).

Calories: 305g Total Fat: 8.5g Cholesterol: 88mg Protein: 32.5g Carbohydrates: 26.5g Sodium: 1228mg

Preparation Time:

15 minutes

Alaska Salmon Salad Sandwiches

Ingredients

1 can (14.75 ounces) traditional pack Alaska salmon or 2 cans or pouches (6 to 7.1 ounces each) skinless, boneless salmon, drained and chunked

1/3 cup light mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon capers, drained, chopped if large (optional)

1/3 cup finely diced celery

1/3 cup finely diced onion

1/4 cup dill or sweet pickle relish, drained

Dash Tabasco sauce or pinch of black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill or 1/2 to 1 teaspoon dried dill weed

8 slices whole-grain bread

24 thin slices cucumber

4 leaves green or red leaf lettuce

Preparation

In medium bowl, combine salad ingredients. Add salmon and stir to combine well. Divide salad among 4 slices of bread. Top each with 6 slices of cucumber and a leaf of lettuce. Top with remaining slices of bread and cut in half, crosswise.

Serves

4

Calories: 381g Total Fat: 15g Cholesterol: 65mg Protein: 27g Carbohydrates: 34g Sodium: 1236mg

Preparation Time:

15 minutes

Alaska Salmon Cakes with Yogurt Dill Sauce

Ingredients

1 egg

1/4 cup small-curd nonfat cottage cheese

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill or 1 teaspoon dried dill weed

1 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning

1/4 cup sliced green onions

1 can (14.75 ounces) traditional pack Alaska salmon or 2 cans or pouches (6 to 7.1 ounces each) skinless, boneless salmon, drained and chunked

3 tablespoons garlic-and-herb bread crumbs

Vegetable oil

Yogurt Dill Sauce

Preparation

In medium bowl, whisk egg lightly. Add cottage cheese, dill, lemon pepper and green onions; mix well. Mix in drained salmon, then sprinkle in bread crumbs and mix well. Shape mixture into 4 patties, 1/2 to 3/4 inch thick and 3 inches in diameter. Heat nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and brush skillet with oil. Fry salmon cakes for about 2 1/2 to 3 minutes per side. Cakes should be crisp and golden on the outside and still moist on the inside.

Serves

4

Calories: 217g Total Fat: 8g Cholesterol: 112mg Protein: 27g Carbohydrates: 8g Sodium: 897mg

Preparation Time:

21 minutes

Yogurt Dill Sauce

Ingredients

1/2 cup nonfat yogurt

1 1/2 teaspoons finely minced fresh garlic

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill or 1 teaspoon dried dill weed

1/4 cup grated cucumber (squeeze dry)

Preparation

Mix yogurt and garlic, and add salt and pepper to taste. Stir in dill and cucumber. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve.

