Wells Fargo Sees Successful Start

This past weekend, Wells Fargo, banking leader and one of the largest mortgage lenders in the country, officially kicked off its buyer assistance program Neighborhood LIFT in San Diego County

On March 4th and 5th, around 300 San Diego County residents came out to the San Diego Hilton Bayfront in Downtown to get financial aid and homebuyer education courses that were offered by Wells Fargo and Neighborworks America, a Neighborhood LIFT event partner.

As a part of Wells Fargo’s commitment to the San Diego community, $5 million has been designated for prospective buyers in the County. This 5 million dollar allotment will be available as long as funds are available. Attendees at the event were able to receive up to $7,5000 in down payment assistance for a new home from this $5 million fund.

“At Wells Fargo we believe that we can only be successful if our community is successful. So we created this program to help revitalize neighborhoods that were affected by the real estate crisis. That is why we have committed five million dollars and education courses for home buyers, because we wish to help those who seek to buy a home in San Diego County,” highlighted Celia Lanning, Regional President for Wells Fargo in San Diego County during the official unveiling of Neighborhood LIFT’s San Diego program back in February.

If you would like to receive up to $7,500 in assistance for your down payment, visit your nearest Wells Fargo branch.