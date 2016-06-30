Where To Watch Fourth of July Fireworks

There is no better way to end your Independence Day than watching the night sky turn red, white, and blue. We have made a list of our favorite places to watch the sky light up this Fourth of July.

We hope you have a happy and safe Fourth of July!

The Big Bay Boom – San Diego Bay at 9 p.m.

The largest fireworks show in town will be held at the waterfront once again! Featuring four barges along the bay, there will not be a bad seat along the bay. As usual, it is recommended that you arrive early, carpool, or use public transportation, to get to the bay. Harbor park, Seaport Village, Coronado and the Embarcadero will have some of the most stunning views of the display.

Chula Vista Fourth Fest – Chula Vista Olympic Training Center at 9 p.m.

Like an American flag flying over the first place podium, fireworks will fly over the Olympic Training Center to celebrate the USA! You can watch the fireworks at the complex where U.S. champions train for competition against the best athletes in the world. Gates will open at 6 p.m. so make sure to arrive early to secure a place for this display. Fireworks will be set to a soundtrack which can be heard on five local radio stations.

San Diego County Fair – Del Mar Fairgrounds at 9 p.m.

A long summer of fun and games at the fair ends with one last bang, well… several. The fireworks display will be visible throughout the fairgrounds. Grab your favorite fried treat and enjoy the grand finale of this year’s fair.

National City – Kimball Park at 9 p.m.

Kimball Park’s fireworks show is a local favorite. Come down for the day’s carnival and stay after sundown when the fireworks erupt over the park. The park gets packed so arrive early and avoid D street in Downtown National City.

Ocean Beach – Ocean Beach Pier at 9 p.m.

While the marshmallow wars might be a thing of the past, the fireworks are back in OB this year! Beach parking is a hassle as it is but there will be free parking on the pier parking lot for anyone bold enough to drive in on a holiday. Grab a beer or wander around the beach as the sky bangs in one of San Diego’s most eclectic communities.