Who Keeps Barrio Logan Clean?

By Mario A. Cortez

Barrio Logan is one of San Diego’s most culturally rich neighborhoods and can boast a history of activism, buildings dating from the 19th century, a thriving arts scene, historical landmarks like Chicano Park, a tight knit community, and much more.

Change has always been a constant in Barrio Logan, as the neighborhood has seen days as a warehouse hub, been through to new zoning laws, was the backdrop for the foundation of Chicano Park, and, most recently, has become a hub for new developments and businesses.

Since November of 2012, the Barrio Logan Maintenance Assessment District (MAD), has been at the forefront of efforts to keep Barrio Logan clean and beautiful through litter removal, power washing of sidewalks, graffiti removal, improving signage, updating street lighting, adding trash receptacles, and branding Barrio Logan throughout the designated neighborhood boundaries.

These services are carried out on a weekly basis by the City of San Diego and Urban Corps, a local nonprofit focused on job training and education, which acts as the district administrator of the Barrio Logan MAD.

Every week, from Monday through Friday, Urban Corps members coordinated by the Barrio Logan MAD help keep Barrio Logan looking great for residents and visitors alike.

To learn more about Barrio Logan MAD and the services they provide in the community please visit their website.