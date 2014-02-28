Why You Need Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage

La Esquina Legal

California law requires that motorists have automobile insurance. However, according to the Insurance Research Council, almost 20 percent of California motorists do not have any insurance, making it the seventh-highest state in the nation when it comes to uninsured motorists.

An uninsured motorist is someone who does not have auto insurance. On the other hand, an underinsured motorist is someone who has at least the bare minimum of coverage as required by law, but the limits of their policy is insufficient to pay for all of the damaged caused by the accident. Uninsured insurance coverage (UM) and underinsured insurance coverage (UIM) is coverage you buy from your own insurance company. It pays for bodily injury losses to you and your passengers if you get into an accident caused by a driver who does not have insurance, or has insurance but the limits are insufficient to cover all of the injuries and damages. California law does not require that you have uninsured/underinsured coverage, but it is definitely something your insurance policy should have. If you do not have uninsured motorist coverage and get into an accident caused by an uninsured motorist, the chances are that you are going to have to bear the brunt of the expenses to treat your injuries and fix the damage to your car out of your pocket.

Uninsured/underinsured coverage pays for your medical expenses, lost wages, loss of earning capacity, pain and suffering, disfigurement, and other damages resulting from the accident, up to the limits of your policy. Both UM and UIM apply to you and your passengers, and also covers you and other persons named in your insurance policy (such as family members) if you are injured in other cars.

