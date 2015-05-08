W&O’s Expansion Continues in San Diego

In the past year, we have received countless inquiries and calls from potential clients all over the world. Wilner & O’Reilly provides excellent immigration counsel to areas in Southern California (Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside), Northern California (Sacramento) and Salt Lake City, Utah. Clients from other regions have also retained and trusted our representation in their life-changing immigration matters. Throughout the years, we have heard horror stories of people being scammed by “notarios” and paralegals. There are still many people victimized.

Last week, a potential client arrived in our new San Bruno office looking for guidance on the naturalization process. He had indicated that he had some criminal issues in the past, but wasn’t sure if he would still be eligible for naturalization. He indicated that he had bought the forms from immigration online for $200 dollars already. We educated him on the law regarding his convictions and how it would affect his naturalization. He was eligible for naturalization despite his criminal convictions. Additionally, we educated on avoiding immigration scams. Immigration forms are NEVER for sale. He thought he was buying the forms directly from the government. After showing him the official USCIS website, he realized that he was scamed. He was eager to sign a contract with us to assist him in becoming a naturalized citizen.

In 2011, W&O’ established its first satellite office in Salt Lake City. The public’s response to the firm’s new office was very strong. The State of Utah has very few law firms that practice immigration law exclusively, and the community had been anxious to discuss their issues with a firm that has the experience and reputation that W&O’s has in the world of immigration law. We experienced similar public response when we established our Sacramento Office in 2013. Both offices have become the leading immigration law office in their respective areas.

While the demand for additional W&O offices continues to grow, we are pleased to announce the official opening of our new offices located in San Bruno, San Diego, and Orem, Utah. Our mission remains the same- providing the highest quality legal services in immigration law. We do not tolerate average. Rather, we pursue excellence in all we do. At Wilner & O’Reilly, we are board certified immigration specialists, former immigration officers and proven immigration attorneys. Schedule your free consultation at any one of our convenient offices today.

