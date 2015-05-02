Xolos fall to Atlas 2-1

TIJUANA -(May 1, 2015) –Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles allowed a pair of second half goals in a 2-1 loss against visiting Atlas FC in a Week 16 match of the LIGA MX at Estadio Caliente Friday night.

Luis Caballero and Martin Barragan found the net for Atlas, completing the come-from-behind win. Club Tijuana (7-6-3) took a 1-0 lead seconds before halftime with a goal by defender Gregory Garza.

Caballero sent in the game-winner in the 71st minute when he took a Daniel Alvarez center and bent it past Club Tijuana goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo. The win gives Atlas three points in the standings and moves to the top of the table heading into the rest of the week’s matches. Club Tijuana stays at the No. 5 spot in the table with one regular season match remaining. The top eight-teams earn a post season slot.

It appeared as if Club Tijuana would control the match after Garza’s goal in the 45th minute. Garza sent in a Dayro Moreno low, rolling cross for the Xoloitzcuintles 1-0 lead. Garza sprinted into the area from the left side as he waited for a cross. Moreno sent the ball into the mouth of the goal where Gabriel Hauche could not reach it. Instead, the ball continued to a wide-open Garza who tapped it into the net. It was Garza’s first goal of the 2015 Clausura.

Garza, the Xoloitzcuinles and United States National Team defender, scored after Club Tijuana had a couple of clear chances. Dayro Moreno hit the crossbar in the 38th minute. Alfredo Moreno also hit the woodwork. The Argentine striker sent a shot from inside the area in the 42nd minute, denying another open shot.

Atlas capitalized on its chances. It tied the match in the 56th minute when Martin Barragan took a ball that bounced off the feet of Club Tijuana defender Jesus Chavez. The Xoloitzcuintles defender could not clear a short Atlas pass near the area. Barragan took the ball and fired past Saucedo to tie the game 1-1.

The visitors also took advantage of a defensive error during Caballero’s goal. The Atlas attacker sneaked behind the Club Tijuana defense, standing wide open to take his shot, sending it past a defenseless Saucedo.

Club Tijuana closes the regular season on the road against Club Leon in a Week 17 match Saturday May 9.

FINAL SCORE: ATLAS 2, XOLOS 1

ROSTERS:

Club Tijuana: 3. Javier Gandolfi, 4. Jesus Chavez, 6. Javier Guemez (Javier Guemez 81st) 7. Gabriel Hauche, 9. Alfredo Moreno, 13. Cirilo Saucedo, 15. Joe Corona, 17. Dayro Moreno, 22. Juan Carlos Nuñez, 24. Gregory Garza, 23. Richard Ruiz (Joe Corona 70th)

Atlas: 1. Edgar Castillo, 2. Enrique Perez, 3. Federico Vilar, 4. Luis Venegas, 6. Juan Valenzuela, 8. Aldo Ramirez, 9. Luis Caballero, 10. Juan Rodriguez, 26. Juan Medina, 28. Martin Barragan, 92. Daniel Alvarez

Goals scored by:

1-0- 45th -Gregory Garza- Tijuana

1-1- 56th –Martin Barragan -Atlas

2-1- 71st –Luis Caballero- Atlas