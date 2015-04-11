Xolos losing streak reaches 3 games

QUERETARO, Mexico -(April 10, 2015) –Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles played to a 2-1 loss against host Club Queretaro in a Week 13 match of the LIGA MX Friday night.

William Da Silva and Orbelin Pineda scored for the Gallos Blancos while Dayro Moreno found the net for the Xoloitzcuintles.

The loss keeps Club Tijuana at 23 points in the standings with a 7-4-2 record. Coach Daniel Guzman’s team has lost three straight matches since going on a nine-match unbeaten streak starting in Week 2. The Xoloitzcuintles last win came March 13 against Veracruz at Estadio Caliente.

Club Tijuana tried to mount a late comeback but ran out of time Friday night.

Da Silva gave the host team a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute when he sent in a pass by Ronaldinho from outside the penalty box. Da Silva crossed a low left-footed shot that beat the extended left hand of Xoloitzcuintles goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo, sending it just inside the left post.

Moreno tied the game in the 28th minute when he tapped in a slow cross by Henry Martin after Richard Ruiz sprinted into the area with the ball.

Pineda gave the Gallos the lead in the 45th minute when on a volley that went over the head of Saucedo from right to left.

Club Tijuana had several attempts at goal earlier in the half, including a play in which Queretaro’s Miguel Martinez slid at the goal line to keep a Richard Ruiz shot that rebounded off the goalkeeper Luis Volpi and continued towards the line.

The Xoloitzcuintles pressured in the second half, creating a handful of chances but could not bury the ball in the net. Second half sub Elio Castro got a head on a corner kick but his shot was saved by Volpi in the 65th minute.

Club Tijuana will next host Chivas de Guadalajara in a Week 14 match Friday April 17.

FINAL SCORE: QUERETARO 2, XOLOS 1

ROSTERS:

Club Tijuana: 3. Javier Gandolfi, 4. Jesus Chavez, 6. Javier Guemez 7. Gabriel Hauche, 11. Henry Martin (Alfredo Moreno 68th) 13. Cirilo Saucedo, 15. Joe Corona (Elio Castro 57th), 17. Dayro Moreno, 22. Juan Carlos Nuñez, 24. Gregory Garza, 23. Richard Ruiz (Alejandro Guido 74th).

Queretaro: 3. Miguel Martinez, 5. Yesser Corona (George Corral 45th), 6. Ricardo Osorio, 8. Danilo Veron, 11. William Da Silva (Angel Sepulveda 86th), 12. Jonathan Bornstein, 17. Mario Osuna, 30. Emmanuel Villa, 31. Luis Volpi, 49. Ronaldinho (Patricio Rubio 74th), 90. Orbelin Pineda

Goals scored by:

1-0 – 10th- William Da Silva -Queretaro

1-1 -28th – Dayro Moreno –Tijuana

2-1- 45th –Orbelin Pineda -Queretaro