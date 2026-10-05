NC’s Rodriguez Claimed SDSU Degree on City Applications

National City Councilman and current mayoral candidate Jose Rodriguez previously listed a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University on two official City applications, but he now will not confirm he earned the degree.

After reviewing two signed applications from 2016 and 2019 where Rodriguez claimed he held a B.A. from SDSU, La Prensa San Diego contacted him and twice asked to confirm whether he earned the degree, but he did not respond to either message.

This week, The San Diego Union-Tribune published profiles of the four candidates for Mayor of National City: Rodriguez, National City Councilman Marcus Bush, former National City Treasurer Mitch Beauchamp, and STEM enrichment instructor Jacobb Castrejon.

The story lists specific degrees for the three other candidates, but states that Rodriguez “holds an associate degree in history from San Diego City College and also lists San Diego State University in his education.” Rodriguez did not claim he had earned a bachelor’s degree.

Although college degrees are not required for appointment to City boards and commissions, or to run for public office, Rodriguez claimed he had earned a university degree when he applied for an appointment to a City commission and later to fill a vacancy on the City Council.

Of the four candidates running for Mayor of National City, Rodriguez is the only one who does not hold a university degree.

Beauchamp earned a bachelor’s degree in botany and a master’s degree in biology from San Diego State University, and served as a U.S. Navy officer from 1968 to 1970.

Bush received a bachelor’s degree in city planning and Spanish from San Diego State University and a master’s degree in real estate development from Portland State University.

Castrejon holds a bachelor of science degree in social psychology from the University of California, San Diego.





SIGNED APPLICATIONS

In 2016, Rodriguez, 40, filed an application seeking appointment to the National City Planning Commission, Community & Police Relations Commission, and the Parks, Recreation, & Senior Citizens Advisory Board, claiming to have both an associate degree and bachelor degree.

Under the section titled “Educational Background,” Rodriguez hand-wrote, “B.A. History from SDSU 2014” and “A.A. History from SD City College 2011.”

2016 Application





At the time, Rodriguez listed his employment as an Organizer with the San Diego-Imperial Counties Labor Council, a regional group of labor unions.

The website for the Center on Policy Initiatives, a local nonprofit affiliated with labor unions, lists Rodriguez as a “Fellow, Boards and Commissions Leadership Institute 2016” and includes among his accomplishments that he is “an SDSU and City College graduate with degrees in History.”

Center on Policy Initiatives website LINK





The City application includes a paragraph stating that applicants “must be completely forthright and truthful” and that the application must be filled out “completely and honestly to the best of your abilities.”

Rodriguez signed the application on February 18, 2016, and on April 5, the City Council appointed him to the Parks, Recreation & Senior Citizens Advisory Board.

Later that year, Rodriguez ran for a seat on the City Council on the November 2016 ballot while serving on the Advisory Board, but lost the election.

In 2018, Rodriguez ran for City Council again and lost in the same election in which Councilwoman Alejandra Sotelo-Solis was elected Mayor, creating a vacancy on the City Council.

The following month, Rodriguez was among twelve candidates who applied to fill the vacancy.

On his application, Rodriguez again listed both “A.A. History San Diego City College” and “B.A. History San Diego State University” under his education background. He also submitted a typed page including “B.A. History 2014 - San Diego State University” and “A.A. History 2011 - San Diego City College.”

2019 Application for City Council vacancy





A motion at the City Council meeting to appoint Rodriguez to the vacancy failed on a 2-2 vote, and he was not appointed. Gonzalo Quintero was unanimously appointed to fill the vacancy.

In 2020, Rodriguez again ran for City Council and won one of two seats that were up for election.

Two years later, while halfway through his City Council term, Rodriguez ran for Mayor of National City against incumbent Sotelo-Solis and Councilman Ron Morrison, who had previously served two terms as Mayor. Morrison topped Sotelo-Solis and Rodriguez to reclaim the mayorship. Rodriguez retained his seat on the City Council.

Rodriguez won re-election to the City Council in 2024 and is now in the middle of his second term as he runs for Mayor.

The election is November 3, but mail ballots will begin arriving during the first week of October.





SIMILAR CLAIMS IN CHULA VISTA

In 2023, a similar dispute over a college degree claim derailed an applicant for an appointment to a vacancy on the Chula Vista City Council.

Devonna Almagro, who at the time was a staffer to then-County Supervisor Nora Vargas, claimed she held a “B.A. Ethnic Studies & Spanish” from the University of San Diego. She had included the degree on her application for the appointment and signed the application under penalty of perjury.

Almagro had also posted the degree on her LinkedIn profile and on the County’s website under her staff biography.

La Prensa San Diego was the first news outlet to report that Almagro did not complete the coursework and did not graduate from USD.

When asked for comment, Almagro responded that she “attended” USD and that she did not “state that I graduated” even though she listed a “B.A.” degree on multiple documents.

"I indeed did attend the University of San Diego where I studied a dual degree. In the spirit of transparency I do always make that clear in applications and bios, I don’t state that I graduated," Almagro told La Prensa San Diego at the time.

Almagro was not appointed to the position and subsequently left her position in the office of Supervisor Vargas.