Copa MX; Rich in History

Club Tijuana starts path toward Copa Libertadores

TIJUANA – Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente has been part of historic and memorable competitions in its eight years of existence. Copa Libertadores, CONCACAF Champions League are two of the biggest names. Coach Daniel Guzman’s team will again participate in another historic tournament.

The Copa MX features teams from the First and Second Division in Mexican soccer, pairing them in different groups, playing home-and-home series. The season is divided into two segments, the Apertura and Clausura similar to the LIGA MX. The winners of each competition meet for a championship match to determine the third Mexico slot in the Copa Libertadores.

The Copa MX is not as highly regarded as other international tournaments but it is filled with history. The cup competition dates back to before professional football even existed in Mexico. Before the professional era began in 1943, Mexican football was played throughout the country in smaller regional leagues. The idea with the cup competition – founded in 1907 – was to determine a national champion and have different teams from various regional leagues compete in it.

Reginald Tower, the British ambassador to Mexico at the time, donated the first trophy for which the tournament carried his name as Copa Tower (1907-1919). Real España won the tournament on the last three consecutive years and was allowed to keep the Copa Tower trophy.

In 1920, the Copa Eliminatoria replaced Copa Tower for the next six years. Club Asturias FC won this edition of the competition three times making them the most successful team. The cup tournament went into a six-year hiatus in 1926.

In 1932, the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) was founded and a new trophy was introduced: Copa Mexico. The first team to win the newly founded Copa Mexico was the Xoloitzcuintles’ next opponent: Necaxa. Club Asturias dominated this period with five-cup wins.

Club Tijuana has participated in two previous Copa MX competitions reaching the quarterfinals on its first participation in the Apertura 2012 season, and finishing in the group stage during the Apertura 2014 season. The Xoloitzcuintles did not participate in the Clausura 2013, Apertura 2013, or Clausura 2014 editions of the Copa MX due to international responsibilities in the Copa Libertadores and the CONCACAF Champions League.

Club Tijuana Opens Copa MX with 3-1 Win

TIJUANA – Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente opened Copa MX play with a 3-1 win against Club Necaxa in the first group match of a home-and-home series of the Copa MX Wednesday night at Estadio Caliente.

Joe Corona (44th minute), Henry Martin (72nd) and Alejandro Guido (74th) scored for the Xoloitzcuintles to kickoff the tournament featuring teams from the Mexican First and Second Division. The Copa MX is a competition that serves as a qualifier for the Copa Libertadores. The 2015 Clausura winner faces the 2014 Apertura champion (Tigres UANL) for a spot in the South American tournament as the No. 3 Mexican team.

The Xoloitzcuintles moved a step closer to that tournament with the win against Necaxa, a team from the Liga de Ascenso, Mexico’s Second Division. Xoloitzcuintles coach Daniel Guzman used an alternate roster against Necaxa featuring some players that don’t see many minutes in the LIGA MX.