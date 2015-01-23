Emotional Return

Joe Corona back from injury starts as captain in Copa MX match

TIJUANA –Joe Corona posted videos, pictures and comments on his Facebook page. “Can’t wait to get back on the field.” “Football is life.”

Those are just a couple of samples of what the United States National team player would share on his social media page. There were videos of him going through rehab workouts and physical therapy. That’s all in the past.

Corona is back on the field. He made his first start and saw official action Wednesday night in Club Tijuana’s 3-1 win against Club Necaxa in a Copa MX match. And he made his return in style, scoring on a bending shot from about 20 yards out. He celebrated with his teammates. He kissed his jersey. He applauded. His expression: all smiles. After all, it had been almost three months since he fractured a metatarsal in his right foot on Halloween night in a LIGA MX match against Queretaro. The Sweetwater High grad made his return wearing the captain’s armband in the first leg match of a home-and-home series against Necaxa, the defending Liga de Ascenso champions.

“It’s a moment I have been waiting for a long time,” Corona said. “I was very anxious to play. Thankfully, I recovered pretty quickly and I am able to be back on the field. I was happy to have that feeling, the nerves to get ready. That’s something that I really missed, getting dressed, going through warm ups and having some playing time.”

Corona played 90 minutes, helping his team with his goal in the 44th minute. He sent a right-footed shot over the defense and Necaxa goalkeeper Roberto Salcedo. The ball dipped and hit the inside of the crossbar, ricocheting down just inside the goal line. It was a moment he perhaps won’t take for granted.

“Coming back from an injury, I wanted to come out and help my team,” Corona said. “It was pretty emotional. Daniel Guzman chose me as the captain tonight and it shows that he has a lot of confidence in me.”

The injury kept Corona out of the final stretch of the 2014 Apertura, missing matches at Atlas and at home against Club Leon.

He underwent surgery and waited his turn to comeback. He began to work with team trainers on the side during practice. He started to kick the ball a couple of weeks ago. He was healthy enough to get out and play a few rounds of golf. He’s healthy enough to play soccer. His team needs him for two tournaments.

“I think we have a lot of potential focusing on both tournaments,” Corona said. “We have to take Copa very seriously. It showed tonight that if we stick together and we play as a team, we could achieve a lot of things.”