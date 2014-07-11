Sockers Open Tryout Camps

Team seeking new local talent to help stock reserve program

The San Diego Sockers will hold their annual Open Tryout Camps at the Sockers Indoor Center (adjacent to the Valley View Casino Center) on July 12th and Saturday, August 16th from 3-6pm. The cost is $35 to register before the camp, or $45 (cash only) on the day of the camp. Call 760-795-0024 to pre-register.

This is the sixth consecutive season the Sockers have held open tryouts, an annual opportunity for local talent to be seen by professional talent evaluators. Select performers at the tryout camp have the opportunity at the team’s discretion to be signed to the Sockers Reserves, the team’s feeder club.

“The game of soccer continues to grow and San Diego is a hotbed of talent,” said Sockers general manager John Kentera, “We are always looking for committed young players who want to display their skills, learn the indoor game and try to play for one of the top indoor sides in the nation.”

Each year, one or two members of the Sockers Reserves are promoted to the parent club as a result of injuries or performance.