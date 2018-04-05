TV Teaser: ‘El Señor de Los Cielos’

Arre con la que barre. #AurelioFugitivo pic.twitter.com/ZdMOu61zmR — Señor de los Cielos (@SrDeLosCielosTV) March 30, 2018

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Telemundo’s super series “El Señor de Los Cielos,” which will enter its sixth season, has started production and the network is already captivating and teasing fans with the pursuit of the beloved character Aurelio Casillas played by Rafael Amaya.

In the 15 second teaser, true to “El Señor de Los Cielos’” style, gunshots are flying from wall to wall and men dressed in all black begin to surround a white statue that Aurelio is using for cover.

He says his catchphrase, “arre con la que barre,” and prepares to shoot his way out as the teaser ends.

This year, the season will focus on the pursuit of Aurelio, who is a drug lord famous for transporting drugs from Latin America to the United States. Over the years and seasons, the character has evolved and through the loss of loved ones, sometimes by his own hand, Aurelio is running from those who want to capture him and make him pay for his crimes.

Amaya, who has played the character since the series began in 2013, will be joined by other returning characters like Rutila, played by Carmen Aub; Alba Casillas, played by Lisa Owen; Super Javi, played by Alejandro Lopez; Ismael Casillas, played by Ivan Arana; Omar Teran, played by Jesus More; and several others.

This season will pick up where the characters left off in season 5 following the death of several of Aurelio’s love interests and main characters.

At the end of season 5, Monica Robles, played by Fernanda Castillo who is currently starting in the new Telemundo series “Enemigo Intimo;” Mabel, played by Mariana Seoane; and Felina, played by Maricela Gonzalez all die.

Rutila decides she is moving away to Colombia to escape the family drug trafficking business, however, it might prove to be more difficult than she thinks.

Alba is facing an unknown enemy when several of her bodyguards appear dead and Aurelio is being followed in the woods by a mystery man.

The series is the network’s longest franchise and will return at 10 p.m., according to a press release.